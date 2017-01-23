Watch Chris Janson Perform “Holdin’ Her” on the “Today” Show

Chris Janson stopped by the Today show (Jan. 23) to perform his current single, “Holdin’ Her,” a tune he co-penned with Chris DuBois and Brent Anderson that is currently No. 28 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

“The cool thing about ‘Holdin’ Her’ is seeing the song grow as it has,” said Chris to Nash Country Daily. “It’s a lot of people’s story, man. There’s a lot of people—it’s refreshing to see—there’s a lot of people in the world who still believe in true love, and they still live in true love, and they have found it. No matter what avenue, whether they’ve come from a split background, a divorce, a split-up, whatever it may be, or maybe they just married once and forever, or maybe they’re not married, maybe they’re very much in love. ‘Holdin’ Her’ translates with all walks of life, which has been a very cool and universal thing that. It has exceeded all of my greatest expectations.”

Watch Chris’ performance of “Holdin’ Her” on Today below.