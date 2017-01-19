Toyota Amphitheatre Mega Ticket 2017!

Posted on

Kat Country 103 Welcomes the 2017 Country Megaticket to the Toyota Amphitheatre!

2017 Toyota Amphitheatre Country Megaticket

Lady Antebellum

with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young

Sunday, May 28th at Toyota Amphitheatre

Brad Paisley

with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsey Ell

Friday, June 16th at Toyota Amphitheatre

Dierks Bentley

with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi

Saturday, August 19th at Toyota Amphitheatre

Florida Georgia Line

with Nelly and Chris Lane

Thursday, September 14th at Toyota Amphitheatre

Jason Aldean

with Chris Young and Kane Brown

Friday, September 29th at Toyota Amphitheatre

Luke Bryan

with Brett Eldredge

Friday, October 13th at Toyota Amphitheatre

http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1C005231B68392EE

www.megaticket.com/venues/toyotamphitheatre/