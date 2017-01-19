Toyota Amphitheatre Mega Ticket 2017!

Kat Country 103 Welcomes the 2017 Country Megaticket to the Toyota Amphitheatre!
2017 Toyota Amphitheatre Country Megaticket
Lady Antebellum
with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young
Sunday, May 28th at Toyota Amphitheatre
Brad Paisley
with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsey Ell
Friday, June 16th at Toyota Amphitheatre
Dierks Bentley
with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi
Saturday, August 19th at Toyota Amphitheatre
Florida Georgia Line
with Nelly and Chris Lane
Thursday, September 14th at Toyota Amphitheatre
Jason Aldean
with Chris Young and Kane Brown
Friday, September 29th at Toyota Amphitheatre
Luke Bryan
with Brett Eldredge
Friday, October 13th at Toyota Amphitheatre
http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1C005231B68392EE
www.megaticket.com/venues/toyotamphitheatre/