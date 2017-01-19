Shoreline Amphitheatre Megaticket 2017!

Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young
Saturday, May 27th at Shoreline
Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsey Ell
Saturday, June 17th at Shoreline
Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi
Sunday, August 20th at Shoreline
Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane
Saturday, September 16th at Shoreline
Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown
Saturday, September 30th at Shoreline
Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge
Saturday, October 14th at Shoreline
Plus all purchasers receive exclusive presale access to the following shows:
Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane
Friday, September 15th at Concord Pavilion
Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge
Thursday, October 12th at Concord Pavilion
http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1C005231B9E09597