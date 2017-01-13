Jason Aldean Launches New 33-City “They Don’t Know Tour” With Chris Young & Kane Brown

Jason Aldean announced today (Jan. 13) that he’ll be heading back out on the road in April with the launch of his new They Don’t Know Tour. The 33-city tour kicks off on April 27 in Toledo, Ohio, and makes stops in Chicago, Toronto, St. Louis, Tampa, Philadelphia, Denver, Los Angeles and San Diego, among others.

Joining the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year on the trek will be former tourmate Chris Young as well as Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver.

“It only takes a couple weeks off the road before I get that itch, and I’m already feeling it,” said Jason. “We’re going to spend some time switching the production up to be bigger and louder than anything we’ve ever done. It’ll be cool to have Chris back out with us and Kane is the right guy to get the fans riled up.”

Tickets for the first dates will be available beginning Jan. 20 at 7:30 a.m. on JasonAldean.com and LiveNation.com.

Jason Aldean They Don’t Know Tour (Cities With Partial Date List)