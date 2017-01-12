Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman Welcomes A Baby Girl To The Family

Congratulations are going out to Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and her husband Stephen, who welcomed a new addition to the family — a new daughter Dolly Grace.

Just this morning (Jan. 12), Kimberly broke the surprise news on her twitter page with a photo of her new bundle of joy. “The New Year brought our family new love,” she captioned the family photo. “We’re so excited to introduce you to Daisy’s little sister, Dolly Grace.”

According to the website Womanista, who was informed by Kimberly’s publicist, the couple adopted a baby girl through a “domestic adoption.”

Kimberly and Stephen were married in 2006 and welcomed their daughter Daisy in July 2007.

NCD sends much love to the Schlapman family!

