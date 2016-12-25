Kelsea Ballerini Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Morgan Evans

Posted on

Love must be in the air this Christmas season.

Only hours after Kacey Musgraves announced her engagement to boyfriend Ruston Kelly, Kelsea Ballerini has followed suit with an announcement on Twitter that she is engaged to boyfriend Morgan Evans.

After a nine-month courtship, Kelsea’s Aussie beau, who is a singer/songwriter, got down on one knee this morning (Dec. 25) and presented Kelsea with a cushioned-cut diamond ring with a diamond band while she was cooking pancakes.

Go ahead and insert the obligatory: He called “Dibs.” He’s no “Peter Pan.” He got the “Love Me Like You Mean It” memo.

Morgan posted a tweet as well.

Congrats to the happy couple.

Playlist

Concert calendar

Headlines